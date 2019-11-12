Rosell India reports 75 per cent rise in net profit

Rossell India reported a 75 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 to Rs 28 crore. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 16 crore.

Total revenue from operations, during the quarter under review, stood at Rs 104.5 crore; a 40 per cent jump over the Rs 74 crore it reported in corresponding quarter last year.

Cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea account for the majority of its revenues and profits. Aviation products and services is the second major vertical for Rossell India.

The company, in a stock market notification said that its hospitality division, Rossell Hospitality, has shut down the outlets of “Kebab Xpress” and ceased to be in business operations from October 1. “The division is in the process of closure,” it added.