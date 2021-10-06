Companies

Rourkela Steel Plant registers ‘best-ever’ H1 production in key areas

PTI Rourkela | Updated on October 06, 2021

The production segments include hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel

The Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, has said it registered the “best-ever” production performance for the April-September period in the three key segments of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel.

During the reporting period, the plant produced 21,01,278 tonnes of hot metal, 19,53,438 tonnes of crude steel and 17,72,875 tonnes of saleable steel, it said in a release.

The figures “are not only the highest for any half year (H1), but also a significant improvement of 42.9 per cent, 38 per cent and 37.8 per cent, respectively, over H1 of last fiscal,” the company said. Amarendu Prakash, DIC, Bokaro Steel Plant and Rourkela Steel Plant, said, “Let’s keep on excelling in the field of production as well as in other vital areas like safety, quality, house-keeping and cost of production.”

Published on October 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Steel Authority of India Ltd
iron and steel
Rourkela
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like