Route Mobile to buy Phonon Communications for ₹29 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Route Mobile Ltd, a cloud communication platform service provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd (PCPL) for ₹29 crore in an all-cash deal. The deal amount includes upfront and deferred payments.
The upfront payment will be paid out upon closing of the transaction and deferred consideration will be paid out in four tranches. The acquisition is expected to be completed by May 31, Route Mobile said in a statement.
Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said, “Phonon’s Communication automation platform, combined with Route Mobile’s suite of CX driven solutions will benefit digital brands to transform and automate their contact centre operations, offering unique digital communications experiences to their customers”.
PCPL offers a complete suite of Conversational AI-driven contact centre solutions with integration on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
PCPL is engaged in the business of providing telecommunication value added solutions including audiotex services, voice mail services, computer telephony integration (CTI), hosted interactive voice response services and associated applications among others.
Ujwal Makhija, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Phonon Communications said, “Digital adoption is at an all-time high redefining the future of communications. CXPaaS (customer experience platform-as–a-service) is an ideal catalyst to help businesses increase efficiency and reduce costs.”
The global contact centre as a service (CCaaS) market is on the rise as enterprises lean towards digital transformation by incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and conversational analytics for enhanced customer engagement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...