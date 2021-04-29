Route Mobile to buy Phonon Communications for ₹29 crore

Route Mobile Ltd, a cloud communication platform service provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd (PCPL) for ₹29 crore in an all-cash deal. The deal amount includes upfront and deferred payments.

The upfront payment will be paid out upon closing of the transaction and deferred consideration will be paid out in four tranches. The acquisition is expected to be completed by May 31, Route Mobile said in a statement.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said, “Phonon’s Communication automation platform, combined with Route Mobile’s suite of CX driven solutions will benefit digital brands to transform and automate their contact centre operations, offering unique digital communications experiences to their customers”.

PCPL offers a complete suite of Conversational AI-driven contact centre solutions with integration on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Value added solutions

PCPL is engaged in the business of providing telecommunication value added solutions including audiotex services, voice mail services, computer telephony integration (CTI), hosted interactive voice response services and associated applications among others.

Ujwal Makhija, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Phonon Communications said, “Digital adoption is at an all-time high redefining the future of communications. CXPaaS (customer experience platform-as–a-service) is an ideal catalyst to help businesses increase efficiency and reduce costs.”

The global contact centre as a service (CCaaS) market is on the rise as enterprises lean towards digital transformation by incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and conversational analytics for enhanced customer engagement.