Royal DSM launches home fortifier Nu-Shakti in Tamil Nadu

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, has launched the first of its kind pre-mix micronutrient supplement ‘Nu-Shakti’ which can be used in everyday food.

It offers a range of daily home fortifiers formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to meet the nutritional needs of urban and rural consumers.

Nu-Shakti product range includes powermix for rice, atta (fortified flour), MixMe (fortified orange-flavored beverage mix), and vitamins & mineral mix (micronutrient sprinkler powder).

It is available at select modern trade in Tamil Nadu for rupees two and five a unit.

The company plans to introduce the products in couple of other states by next March.

Alok Kohli, Business Director, DSM India said the recent National Family Health Survey has found that over half of Indian population eat an unbalanced diet and the pattern of daily food consumption has remained unchanged since 2005 except for a decrease in the daily consumption of dark green, leafy vegetables.

The survey also reported that an unhealthy and imbalanced diet consisting of fried food and sweetened beverages are major triggers for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity that are growing rapidly in India, he said.

Kohli said poor nutrition can negatively affect learning, development, productivity, physical and mental health and family life.

Nu-Shakti offers a range of locally relevant products by leveraging on DSM’s global innovation capabilities at an affordable price, he said.

Having presence in India since 1989, DSM has focused on developing science-based products and solutions for business-to-business segment.

Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category in India that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients and vitamins without altering taste, odour or appearance of their daily food.

Founded in 1902, DSM Group has annual net sales of about €10 billion (about Rs 79,000 crore) with approximately 23,000 employees and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.