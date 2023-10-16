Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has introduced an assured buyback programme with OTO Capital. The scheme will offer flexible tenure options spanning 1-3 years, up to 45 per cent lower EMIs, guaranteed buyback value of up to 77 per cent depending on the tenure, and cash back incentive at the end of the tenure, according to a statement.

At the end of the assured buyback tenure, customers will have multiple options. They can either trade their motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield motorcycle, retain it, or return it. The biggest advantage for the customer is lower monthly EMIs, and a guaranteed buy back value of their Royal Enfield bike.

“The assured buyback programme is a first-of-its-kind, innovative solution; this programme is designed as a promise to consumers for complete peace-of-mind, said B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.

To begin with, this scheme will be available across dealerships in 12 cities: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai; and will expand to more cities in the near future.