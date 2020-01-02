Companies

Royal Enfield sales down 13% at 50,416 units in December

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

The bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported 13 per cent decline in total sales at 50,416 units in December.

The company had registered total sales of 58,278 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales in December were at 48,489 units as against 56,026 units in the year-ago month, down 13 per cent, it added.

Exports last month were at 1,927 units as compared to 2,252 units in December 2018, a decline of 14 per cent, it said.

