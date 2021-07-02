Royal London expands ties with TCS to ramp up pension platform

TCS on Thursday announced that it has expanded its partnership with mutual life insurance company Royal London to transform the latter’s pension platform estate and deliver market-leading services to members and customers.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will work collaboratively with Royal London to transform it into a data-driven and digitally nimble insurer. TCS will also enable technology transformation to rationalise the IT estate, increase the pace of change, enhance operational resilience, and reduce risk exposure.

Royal London has been a client of TCS for various strategic programmes including DevOps initiatives, platform simplification and migration, and transformation to enable the insurer to adapt swiftly to future needs.

“We partnered with TCS to leverage their expertise, capability and capacity in the insurance business domain and proven track record of enabling similar transformations within the financial services sector.

“We want to reduce complexity in our day-to-day business and empower our employees to respond to customer’s needs by being data led and digitally nimble,” William Pritchett, Group Chief Information Officer, Royal London said.