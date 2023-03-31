Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels has launched new hotels in five cities across the country to serve customers in the affordable luxury segment.

The hotel chain launched its Regenta brand in Vadodara, Jhansi, Mohali, Greater Noida, and Mahadevpura-Bengaluru.

The five properties will showcase the Regenta brand across two categories: Regenta Place and Regenta Inn.

“The opening of our five new Regenta properties is a testament to our commitment to making hospitality affordable and accessible. The Regenta brand is for the value-conscious travellers looking to explore India beyond the regular,” said Chander K Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited.

The Vadodara property offers 81 rooms with five types of accommodations, including executive rooms, club rooms, junior suites, orchid suites, and royal suites.

In Jhansi, the hotel has 33 rooms, which range from executive to suites, and can accommodate both business and leisure travellers. Similarly, the property in Mohali will have 36 rooms.

In Greater Noida, the hotel will cater to corporate events and have 39 rooms in total. The fifth hotel is in Bengaluru and offers 49 rooms

With the debut of their new properties, Royal Orchid Hotels is planning to increase its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The Regenta brand will now have 287 rooms spread across six Indian cities.