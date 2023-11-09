Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, is planning to make India a hub for the globe and to expand its innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the country. According to Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, the company plans to bring parts of its imaging portfolio to India.

“We already develop and manufacture ultrasound in Pune, and now intend to make an imaging hub out of Pune. However, it is important to note that we need to strengthen the supplier ecosystem here in India, and we are investing in the same,” said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, who was on a visit to the country for the inauguration of its innovation campus.

The launch of its innovation campus which is also one of the company’s biggest campuses. The 650,000-square-foot campus will accommodate over 5,000 professionals working on innovative health technologies aimed at improving patient experiences, achieving better health outcomes, improving staff experiences, and lowering the cost of care.

Plans for India

“In India, we not only want to speed up access to care but also locally develop and contribute to solutions for the rest of the world. This new campus reflects our desire to support the country’s healthcare goals through the development and manufacturing of healthcare solutions,” he added.

In addition, the company believes that India has a big role to play as a global hub, and will continue to invest here in the country. “We spend yearly more than $1.7 billion on innovation, and more than half of that goes into software development, which is mostly done outside of our campus here,” he said.

The $19 billion company, has a total headcount of 9,000 people in India, which is around 15 per cent of its global workforce.

hub for growth

Further, although the country’s contribution to its overall top lines is in the low single digits, India is a hub for growth for the company.

It sees scope for growth in the beauty and male grooming verticals of the business in India. Recently it announced its expansion of production in the country to encompass a broader range of the company’s personal health product categories.

The company has expanded production at its manufacturing site in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which will now produce mother and childcare products in addition to the beauty and grooming products already being made at the site.

The new center in Bengaluru also signifies Philips’ global footprint but will also play a pivotal role in revolutionizing the healthcare landscape in India and beyond. For Philips, digital connectivity and technological innovation are key to expanding access to care and achieving universal health coverage.