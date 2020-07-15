Companies

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquires 51% stake in Vikram Chandra’s Editorji

Kolkata, July 15

Kolkata-based $6-billion RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group on Wednesday announced acquisition of a majority stake in Editorji Technologies Pvt Ltd, a video-based news app started by veteran journalist Vikram Chandra.

The acquisition was made through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, it said in a media release.

According to Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group, this the group’s first foray into the digital news space.

Over the past few weeks, the Group had entered into a tie-up with Fortune to print Fortune India. It also owns the Open magazine.

“As part of the RPSG Group, and with strong existing investors like Airtel and HT, Editorji is well positioned to take advantage of the ongoing digital revolution,” Vikram Chandra, Managing Director, Editorji said.

Launched in 2018, Editorji is a digital news player, primarily focussing on current affairs. It delivers news in two languages — English and Hindi — and across three formats of video, audio and text formats.

