RPG enterprises to allow permanent work from home for all sales employees in a work policy reshuffle

Harsh Goenka-led RPG Enterprises will allow its sales staff to work remotely on a permanent basis, Times of India reported.

“All RPG sales staff can now WFH permanently,” Goenka, chairman, RPG Enterprises tweeted sharing the report.

The Indian conglomerate in a first will allow all its sales employees across its global operations to work from home. It has also reshuffled its policies to offer other employees the option to work from home 50 per cent of the time as per the report.

In special cases, office-based staff may be mandated to attend office 75 per cent of the time.

An office-based employee will work two weeks from home. In exceptional cases, remote work can be extended to three weeks.

The new ‘RPG Remote Working Policy’ will come into effect from September 1. According to

Goenka, the policy is meant to “shatters the notion of traditional workspace.” The company has witnessed increase productivity through the pandemic which has led to this policy allowing employees who need not have an obligation to attend the office to work from ‘anywhere’ even after the pandemic ends, TOI reported.

“We try to measure outputs. Not how many hours one puts in, etc.” Goenka said in a tweet.

The conglomerate has 30,000 employees globally across companies such as CEAT, RPG Life Sciences, KEC International, Harrisons Malayalam and RPG Enterprises.

Major companies across the globe, especially big tech, has implemented a work from home policy amid the pandemic and is likely to extend this policy in a post-pandemic shift. Twitter was among the first companies to announce that it will let its employees work from home permanently. Facebook and Google have also extended their WFH policies through mid-2021.