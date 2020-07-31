RPower, JERA secure $642-million loan for Bangladesh project

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Reliance Power along with Japan’s JERA has secured $642-million loan for the Bangladesh project.
The loan will be given by a group of banks that includes the Japan Bank for International Cooperation(JBIC). JERA, one of the largest power utilities of Japan, has partnered with Reliance Power for jointly setting up 750 MW gas-based combined cycle power project (Phase-1) at Meghnaghat, in Bangladesh. Reliance Power will hold 51 per cent stake while JERA will hold 49 per cent stake in the joint venture company.
Reliance Power had signed an MoU, in September last year for setting up 3,000 MW gas-based combined cycle power project in phases in Bangladesh.
The company entered into an EPC contract with Samsung C&T in July this year. With this loan agreement, all major contracts required for the development of the project have been completed. Going forward, Reliance Power and JERA will focus on construction and work towards achieving commercial operation in 2022, it said.
Also Read: Reliance Power reports ₹2 cr loss for June quarter
“We are delighted to achieve financing tie-up for this landmark project, which is the largest foreign direct investment and the largest Independent Power Producers in Bangladesh, with a consortium of banks led by JBIC. It represents one of the largest funding tie-ups for a project in Bangladesh’s power sector,” said Anil D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Power.
Others include Asian Development Bank, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank and Societe Generale, the company said. The electricity generated will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board for 22 years from the start of commercial operations.
“In Bangladesh, where the high growth in electricity demand is expected to accompany the steady economic development, we aim to contribute to the country’s economic expansion through our participation in power generation and infrastructure businesses, including this project,” said Satoshi Onoda, President of JERA.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...