RPP Infra Projects wins orders worth ₹66 cr

RPP Infra Projects on Monday said it has won two work orders worth ₹66 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said it has won two work orders one from Trippur Smart City Limited- Smart Road and Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

The projects are worth ₹66 crore.

The company said the development of smart road project under Trippur Smart City Limited at Trippur, Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Construction of shops, office complex and MSB Residential Flats under Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed within 9 months, the filing said.

“RPP Infra’s order book at the end of FY20 stood at ₹17,882 million. The company is well on its way at the end of FY21 order Book will be ₹20,000 million,” the company said.