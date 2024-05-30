Early-stage consumer venture capital fund RPSG Capital Ventures has marked the final close of its latest Fund II at ₹550 crore. This is 1.5x the target size envisaged for the fund. The VC said it had to exercise the green shoe option to accommodate high investor interest.

The investor base for this fund is largely domestic including leading family offices, high net-worth individuals and industry veterans from the consumer sector. Along with other repeat investors from its previous funds, RPSG group itself has doubled their initial investment as the anchor investor.

Investments in 4 start-ups

Through this fund, the firm claims to have already invested in four direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-ups such as Supertails, Perfora, Rabitat and Headway. The fund invests in Series A rounds with first cheques of ₹10-40 crore in the digitally native consumer ecosystem across F&B (food and beverages), beauty, health and wellness, entertainment, lifestyle goods and consumer enabler categories.

RPSG Capital Ventures has invested into 16 companies till date, includes brands such as The Souled Store, Supertails, Perfora, mCaffeine, Vedix, SkinKraft, Plix, and True Elements amongst others. “We are deeply humbled by the confidence shown in us by our existing and new investors. We’re focused on generating returns for them and remain committed to our investment fundamentals of creating a focused and limited portfolio with strong underwriting filters,” said Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures.

“We’ve built a team that has a deep understanding of the Indian consumer ecosystem, with strength in business build up, GTM, and brand building. With this new fund, we’ll continue to invest into new-age consumer businesses that have solid unit economics, differentiated positioning and strong teams,” he added.