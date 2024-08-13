RRP Electronics, a leading semiconductor company, has received mega project status for its proposed semi-conductor with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore in Maharashtra.

The project, which will be executed in two phases, is going to be the first in the state. It was approved by the state cabinet in its meeting held recently.

It will initially set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility in a 40,000 sq.ft. at its modern facility at Mahape by September.

Following this, the company will add more production lines at its new plant at MIDC, Taloja, which is expected to be operational in two years.

The company had tied up with leading design company HMT Zurich, which will assist it to produce semiconductors at Mahape.

OSAT facility will procure wafers from manufacturers and producers semiconductor chips.

The user industries for the semiconductors manufactured by the company include various sectors such as automobiles, power, electronics and many more.

The company will create 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra and it would really go a long way in the overall economic development and technological progress of the State.

Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Electronics said the state government has recognised the semi-conductor project as a megaproject and the OSAT facility will reduce the country’s reliance on imported semiconductor chips from Taiwan and South Korea by at least 25 per cent.

While India has semiconductor production capabilities in Chennai and Gujarat using the OSAT system, this project marks a first in Maharashtra.

“We would initially supply semiconductor chips to our partner HMT Zurich and we are in talks with other major players for more orders,” he said.