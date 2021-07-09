Rubicon Research acquires Cipla’s Meditab Specialities Satara plant

Rubicon Research Private Limited has acquired Cipla’s Meditab Specialities Limited’s oral liquid dosage and nasal product manufacturing facility located in Satara in Maharashtra, for an undisclosed sum. The transaction includes about 80 people with Meditab’s plant and the integration is expected to be completed in two months, a Rubicon spokesperson said.

The Satara facility is a good-manufacturing-practices compliant plant that has been inspected by the regulatory authority of the UK and can produce a diverse pipeline including oral liquids for Rubicon Research. The company will seek additional regulatory approvals at the Satara site, including from the US FDA, a Rubicon note said.

Rubicon Research is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a global growth equity investor with $ 53 billion in assets under management. Meditab Specialities is Cipla’s wholly owned subsidiary. “The acquisition of an oral liquid and nasal inhalers manufacturing facility advances our plan to offer a wider portfolio to our customers,”said Parag Sancheti, Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Research. No reasons were extended by either company on why Cipla’s Meditab decided to sell the plant.

A specialty pharma company, Rubicon Research operates out of four locations across India, the US and Canada.