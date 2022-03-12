Ruchi Soya to launch follow-on public offer on March 24

Ruchi Soya, which is owned by Baba Ramadev-promoted Patanjali Group, is set to launch its Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) on March 24. The edible oils company aims to raise ₹4,300 crore through this FPO.

In a BSE filing on March 11, Ruchi Soya said a committee of the board has approved and adopted the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). It also approved the issue opening date of March 24 and closing date of March 28.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group had acquired Ruchi Soya in 2019 for ₹4,350 crore through an insolvency process. Currently, the promoters and promoter group entities control 98.9 per cent stake in the edible oil company, while the rest is with the public shareholders.

Post the FPO, Patanjali Ayurved’s holding in Ruchi Soya is expected to come down to about 81 per cent and the rest will be owned public shareholders. SEBI had given its nod for the FPO in August last year.

The upcoming FPO is expected to help the company meet SEBI’s norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in a listed company. Ruchi Soya has three years to pare promoter’s stake to 75 per cent.

Ruchi Soya is expected to use the proceeds from the issue for among other things repayment of certain outstanding loans, meeting its incremental working capital requirements besides other general corporate purposes.