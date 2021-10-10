Runaya sets up plant to manufacture FRP rods

Runaya has set up a plant for manufacturing fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) rods at Silvassa, aimed at leveraging the growing need for optical fibre cables in the telecom sector.

FRP rods are an integral component of the telecommunications industry used to provide structural strength and protection to optical fibre cables (OFC). The requirement and demand for FRP rods is expected to increase significantly with the advent of 5G technology and its penetration and expansion in India. The plant has a capacity to produce one million kilometre of FRP rods per year.

Targeting ₹100-cr revenue

Apart from meeting the domestic demand, Runaya will also cater to major Global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and produce locally for the global market.

Runaya is targeting a revenue of ₹100 crore for the FRP plant at the current full capacity and plans to double the capacity of the plant in the next year.

Naivedya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Runaya said, “The 5G technology rollout will accelerate the demand for fibre optic cables and we expect a huge market and demand for our product. We also see immense potential in the alternative use of FRP in other sectors like energy, automotive and construction, replacing conventional materials.”

Major customers for Runaya include Sterlite, Apar Industries etc, which have been laying optical fibres for telcos for connectivity. At present around 15-20 million kilometres of FRP rods are manufactured in India, Runaya aims to capture around 12 per cent of that market share.