Russia-Ukraine war: Spike in commodity, fuel prices may stall revival in automotive supply chain

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to spoil the revival in automotive supply chain and cause more hurdles to vehicle makers.

While most vehicle makers are in a wait-and-watch mode, industry representatives and experts point to likely additional challenges in semiconductor availability.

Chip availability has been improving in the recent weeks, thanks to efforts by vehicle makers to bring in more suppliers and the overall improvement in supplies.

But the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war threatens to impact chip production as both Russia and Ukraine are suppliers of raw materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. If the conflict escalates into a long-drawn war, the impact will be in the form of higher fuel and commodity prices, which may exacerbate supply chain issues and cripple the demand prospects.

Ashim Sharma, Partner & Group Head at NRI Consulting & Solutions., said, it is early to assess the impact as a lot depends on how long the conflict lasts and what shape the sanctions and counter-sanctions (from Russia) take. But, at an overall level, supply of palladium (used in semi-conductors) of which Russia is a major producer, f and neon gas , which Ukraine produces, will be hit.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and we cannot rule out the possibility of an increase in commodity prices,” said a top official of a leading PV maker. Most of the PV OEMs appear to be in wait-and-watch mode.

Vehicle price hike

Also, commodity prices could move upwards, which will impact vehicle prices (if not absorbed by OEMs) and hence the demand.

Any spike in commodity prices will cause big hurdles for the OEMs to pass it on to the consumer. A surge in raw material prices may lead to further increase in prices of vehicles. This move may run the risk of curtailing demand as car prices have already gone up significantly in the past year.

Two-wheelers are already going through a rough patch with no signs of revival in demand. The higher acquisition cost of new two-wheelers and a significant increase in fuel prices have been major deterrents in this segment.

“Crude oil price increase and the consequent increase in fuel prices would adversely affect demand, especially in entry-level two-wheelers and cars,” said Sharma.

Rating agency Icra said the two-wheeler retail sales fell 3 per cent sequentially and 11 per cent y-o-y at 9.8 lakh units in February due to continuing impact of price hikes and fuel inflation on consumer sentiments at the lower end of the demand pyramid. “A volatile geopolitical environment leading to higher fuel and commodity prices remain a key risk to recovery prospects in early FY2023,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice-President & Sector Head-Corporate Ratings, ICRA.