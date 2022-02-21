Russia’s Binnopharm Group to acquire anti-bacterial brands from Dr Reddy’s

Russia’s Binnopharm Group will acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The portfolio includes various dosage forms such as tablets, solution for infusions and eye drops.

The Sistema Group company, Binnopharm Group of Russia via its affiliate Joint Stock Company ‘Alium’ and Hyderabad -based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have signed a deal to acquire the brands.

“The acquisition of Ciprolet® and Levolet® is an important step to enhance our position in the antibiotics market, one of the key market segments for Binnopharm Group,’‘ Rustem Muratov, CEO, Binnopharm Group said in a release issued on Monday.

”These strong brands have already had the trust of millions of consumers – according to independent analyst estimation they are leaders in their market segments. They will be a valuable complement to our portfolio of antibacterial products. We are also acquiring rights to these products in Belarus and Uzbekistan in line with our strategic goal to strengthen presence in the international markets,’‘ he added.

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s said: “Our Russia and CIS markets continue to be strong performers for the company. This deal is a step towards divesting brands in non-core areas in order to consolidate and strengthen our play further in our key focus therapy areas of gastro-enterology, pain management, cold and flu, allergy, oncology, neurology, paediatrics and women’s health.’‘

This will help us accelerate access to affordable and innovative medicines in the region in these segments, he added.

During the transition period, Dr Reddy’s will continue to supply the product to Binnopharm Group to ensure availability in the market.