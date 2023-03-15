Rx Propellant, in partnership with Roach Lifescapes, plans to set up a 52-acre campus, Bengaluru Lifesciences Research (BLR) District, in Attibele, Bengaluru. 

The project comprises lab space modules and built-to-suit flexi factories catering to the biopharma, medtech, agriscience, nutraceutical, and allied sectors. The first phase, spread over 200,000 sq ft, is ready for fit-outs, offering multi-tenanted wet laboratories, incubation facilities, and associated office spaces.

This project for Rx Propellant, a life sciences infrastructure platform, is being developed by Roach Lifescapes (formerly known as RBD Shelters), a residential and commercial real estate and hospitality enterprise.

The company expects BLR District to complement the growth in existing hubs such as Electronic City, Jigani, and Bommasandra through expansion and consolidation of research and manufacturing operations.

Also read
Representational image

62% of employers intend to hire more women in STEM this year

File photo: Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the opening session of B20 India Inception Meeting, in Gandhinagar in January 2023

B20 meet in Gangtok to highlight scope in tourism, hospitality, pharmaceuticals

@AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca discontinues services of certain sales representatives, as priorities evolve 

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. (PTI)

Patience needed for shift of manufacturing from China to India, says CEA 

India is on the cusp of a huge opportunity to enhance its role in the global healthcare sector

India as a global healthcare hub

CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and S&T, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said, “Bengaluru has been at the forefront of the biotech industry with a thriving network of reputed universities, research institutes, well-established companies, and fast-growing start-ups. The new life-sciences cluster in Attibele is expected to accelerate this growth further by attracting investment upwards of ₹2,500 crore and creating more than 15,000 skilled and semi-skilled jobs.”

He added that the dedicated life sciences destination will be on par with international clusters and will strengthen the region’s position globally.

“We are excited about the expansion of our life sciences infrastructure footprint to Bengaluru in partnership with Roach Lifescapes. BLR District is conceptualised as an integrated campus with well-defined districts for start-ups and scale-ups, contract development and manufacturing hubs, specialised environments and clean manufacturing. The idea is to enable organisations to grow synergistically with innovation-driven companies, service providers and lab equipment suppliers within the same premises,” said Vishal Goel, MD, Rx Propellant