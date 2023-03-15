Rx Propellant, in partnership with Roach Lifescapes, plans to set up a 52-acre campus, Bengaluru Lifesciences Research (BLR) District, in Attibele, Bengaluru.

The project comprises lab space modules and built-to-suit flexi factories catering to the biopharma, medtech, agriscience, nutraceutical, and allied sectors. The first phase, spread over 200,000 sq ft, is ready for fit-outs, offering multi-tenanted wet laboratories, incubation facilities, and associated office spaces.

This project for Rx Propellant, a life sciences infrastructure platform, is being developed by Roach Lifescapes (formerly known as RBD Shelters), a residential and commercial real estate and hospitality enterprise.

The company expects BLR District to complement the growth in existing hubs such as Electronic City, Jigani, and Bommasandra through expansion and consolidation of research and manufacturing operations.

CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and S&T, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said, “Bengaluru has been at the forefront of the biotech industry with a thriving network of reputed universities, research institutes, well-established companies, and fast-growing start-ups. The new life-sciences cluster in Attibele is expected to accelerate this growth further by attracting investment upwards of ₹2,500 crore and creating more than 15,000 skilled and semi-skilled jobs.”

He added that the dedicated life sciences destination will be on par with international clusters and will strengthen the region’s position globally.

“We are excited about the expansion of our life sciences infrastructure footprint to Bengaluru in partnership with Roach Lifescapes. BLR District is conceptualised as an integrated campus with well-defined districts for start-ups and scale-ups, contract development and manufacturing hubs, specialised environments and clean manufacturing. The idea is to enable organisations to grow synergistically with innovation-driven companies, service providers and lab equipment suppliers within the same premises,” said Vishal Goel, MD, Rx Propellant