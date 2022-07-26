hamburger

S Chand exits investment in start-up Testbook

BL New Delhi Bureau | July 26 | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022

The approximate return for the text-book maker was 7.8x on the original investment of ₹2.30 crore

Text-book maker S Chand has sold off its entire stake in Testbook Edu Solutions, which prepares students for various competitive exams. The stake, valued at ₹18 crore, has been picked up by a major domestic EdTech player.

S Chand’s holding in the start-up was through its wholly owned subsidiary Safari Digital Education Initiatives.

The approximate return for the text-book maker was “7.8x on the original investment of ₹2.30 crore”. The investment was made in December 2015, S Chand said in a statement.

Testbook, founded by IIT alumni Narendra Agrawal, Ashutosh Kumar, Praveen Agrawal and Manoj Munna, focuses on online preparation for competitive exams.

Published on July 26, 2022
