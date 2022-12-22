Bengaluru, December 22

Legacy educational content publisher, S Chand and Company Ltd, is selling its entire stake in the AI/Data Sciences focussed edtech platform iNeuron Intelligence Pvt Ltd to edtech unicorn Physicswallah for a consideration of ₹14 crores.

In addition, S Chand’s co-investors, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust will also exit their investment in iNeuron Intelligence. With a return of over 2x on the original investment of approx. ₹7 crores in December 2021, this is the second recent exit for S Chand and Company from its various Edtech Investments on the back of the recently concluded exit in Testbook with an 8x return on investment in July, 2022.

S Chand along with its wholly owned subsidiaries Vikas Publishing and Chhaya Prakashani had acquired a minority stake in iNeuron Intelligence in December 2021 in two tranches; it completed its second tranche of investment in September 2022. Both the companies have agreed to collaborate and worked together on university collaborations.

Commenting on the exit, Saurabh Mittal, CFO of S Chand and Company said, “This announcement is a definitive step in the portfolio diversification journey that we set out on. iNeuron and S Chand have agreed to work together to empower students and job seekers with education and experiential skills regardless of their economic and academic backgrounds and have built together a learning infrastructure that does not restrict itself to physical settings. We are happy to now hand over the reins to one of India’s most loved education platforms and are confident that both iNeuron and PhysicsWallah with their expert faculty and focus on blended solutions will have great synergy and the potential to spearhead India’s digital learning journey.”

He added that this transaction additionally enables S Chand to monetise its edtech investments at an attractive valuation and provides opportunities to explore future investments that align with their growth strategies. The company is focused on developing our own solutions and channels of interactive learning for K-12, test prep & college and will be launching newer initiatives and content.

The company has its own digital business includes platforms such as S Chand Academy (YouTube), TestCoach App, Learnflix App and Mylestone Curriculum Solutions and is also an investor in Smartivity Labs private Limited which is an education STEAM toys company. LoEstro Advisors LLP is the exclusive financial advisors to iNeuron and the exiting shareholders.