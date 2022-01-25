SaaS platform Contlo raises $800,000 pre-seed round from Better Capital

January 25

Contlo, an AI-powered customer data and marketing platform for e-commerce and D2C (direct to consumer) brands, has raised $800,000 in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital, along with the participation of Titan Capital and other prominent angels.

Started by Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda, Contlo aims to enable e-commerce stores and D2C brands to increase their sales, drive customer loyalty and retention using omnichannel customer engagement including email, text, push, Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, and even physical direct mails. Contlo is being used by over 500 ecommerce and D2C brands across the globe.

“We have gotten very strong validation from the market and will be looking to double down on our momentum. Raised funds will be used for hiring, doubling down on the product, and ramping up the go-to-market motion. Our vision is to provide enablement to E-commerce and D2C brands,” said Ishaan Bhola, co-founder and CEO of Contlo.

Golden age of e-commerce

“We are entering the golden age of e-commerce where online is becoming the primary channel of buying products and brands of the future are going direct to the consumer. Although it has never been easier to start an ecommerce store, it never has been harder to scale one due to challenges like customer retention and rising CACs. We are building tools and technologies which enable ecommerce brands to own their marketing and customer relationships in a privacy first manner vs renting it out from Amazon, Facebook, or Google.” he added.

Using data science

“Contlo uses data science to help e-commerce merchants & D2C brands personalise omni channel outreach to customers in a way that was never done before. We are excited to be Contlo’s founding stage partner”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.

Contlo also launched their app store which offers add-ons and plugins that can be used by merchants to extend Contlo’s capabilities. Contlo’s app store offers additional apps like Reviews, Ad Sync and Integrations which help merchants get rid of the app sprawl problem.