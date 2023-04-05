SaaS start-up Apptile, which specialises in no-code mobile app development, has raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round.

The round was led by the Mankekar Family Office and Ramakant Sharma, founder of Livspace.com.

The funds will be used to launch its innovative platform, allowing Shopify businesses to create customised, high-performance mobile apps without the need for coding or design experience, the company said in a release.

“In the past 15 years, mobile app development has not kept up with the widespread adoption of mobile devices. We strongly believe in the potential of mobile apps as a retention channel, on a par with e-mail and SMS,” said Rohit Modi, co-founder and CEO of Apptile.

With this latest funding, the start-up also plans to expand its team and further develop its platform to offer businesses looking to leverage the mobile channel.

“I am excited to be part of Apptile’s journey to democratise mobile apps, empowering businesses of all sizes to create personalised mobile-first experiences for their customers. So far, owing to the complexity and cost of creating and maintaining mobile apps, this has been a prerogative of the major brands only,” said Ramakant Sharma.

Apptile was founded in 2021 by Rohit Modi, Samyam Annappa, and Vishal Sood. It claims to offer customisable and hyper-personalised app-building capabilities that were previously only available to large brands.

