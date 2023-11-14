Breathe ESG, a start up offering enterprise SaaS solutions for sustainability management, has successfully raised $315000 in a pre-seed funding round led by 100XVC.

100X VC was the first institutional investor to invest in Breathe ESG. Post 100X VC pitch day, KANJ Realty Ventures and Hyderabad Angels, notable angel investors like Vipul Jain (Chairman, Kale Logistics and Partner, Hearth Ventures) Pradeep Lala (Managing Director and CEO at Embassy Services) and Prashant Naik (Managing Partner, GRICAA) invested in the company.

Global expansion

The funding will be used to increase product capabilities, improve the suite of offerings and expand into global markets. Founded in July 2022 by Karantaj Singh and Shaayak Chatterjee, Breathe ESG is a platform that assists enterprises in streamlining their sustainability efforts, making the transition to sustainable practices more accessible, efficient and affordable.

Co-founders Karantaj Singh and Shaayak Chatterjee said, “We are incredibly excited and grateful for the trust and support shown by our investors. This capital injection is a testament to the necessity of integrating sustainability into business operations,” they stated. “With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our product development, expand our reach and continue our mission to empower businesses in their sustainability journey.”

Sustainability management is essential for companies in today’s complex business landscape, as it integrates ESG practices into core business strategy to strengthen a company’s reputation and attract consumers and investors. As the brand gears up for its next phase of growth, the start up is committed to driving innovation in the sustainability management sector, ensuring that businesses are well-equipped to navigate the transition to sustainable practices, said the company.

Ninad Karpe, Founder and Partner, 100X VC, mentioned, “As the first institutional investors, we are thrilled that Breathe ESG has raised its pre-seed funding. At 100X, we invest in innovative start ups and sustainability management is an area which has enormous scope. We are optimistic that Breathe ESG will scale rapidly in the future”

