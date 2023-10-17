Leucine, a B2B SaaS start-up has raised $7 million Series A funding round led by Ecolab Inc. and joined by Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars, and angel investors.

The funding will accelerate Leucine’s Compliance Cloud platform, armed with AI-driven tools, to revolutionise pharmaceutical manufacturing, aligning with industry demands, said the company.

The company also announced the beta launch of Leucine 10x, an AI framework designed to serve as a co-pilot in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The funding round will support Leucine in refining its AI capabilities and making its AI co-pilot a trusted partner to the production and quality managers on the shop floor and in expanding its reach to more facilities and customers.

Vivek Gera, CEO & Co-Founder of Leucine, said: “Paper-based manufacturing records are the industry’s Achilles’ heel, fueling not only regulatory nightmares but also ballooning production costs and inefficiencies. The legacy solutions are no better, with their extremely long implementation cycles and rigid, siloed applications that leave manufacturers in a lurch.”

Leucine’s Compliance Cloud serves as a digital twin of the pharma manufacturing shop floor, bringing real-time performance monitoring, compliance management, and actionable insights to the table. For pharma manufacturers, leveraging data can mean the difference between a successful batch and a costly recall.

What differentiates Leucine from some of the legacy digitization tools is its AI-driven capabilities designed not only to digitize pharma manufacturing workflows faster but also to provide proactive insights that enable pharma companies to stay compliant and produce faster and in a cost-effective manner, said the company.

Leucine’s platform can be implemented in 8 weeks. This speed of implementation becomes possible because of the proprietary AI-enabled digital process builder based on Large Language Models (LLMs) that rapidly digitize paper SOPs into execution-ready digital formats.

Leucine is currently deployed at over 30 companies in over 300 pharma manufacturing facilities across 10 countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, and others. Over the last 12 months, the company has seen a 2X jump in the total number of manufacturing facilities using their product, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit