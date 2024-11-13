Saatvik Green Energy has partnered with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to supply solar submersible pumps to 250 strategic sites across the State.

The high-efficiency pumps range from 3HP to 7.5HP to enhance water access and support irrigation.

Powered entirely by solar energy, these pumps ensure uninterrupted water supply for irrigation, even in remote areas with limited access to electricity.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said solar pumps not only empower farmers with dependable and sustainable irrigation solutions but it is also economically viable and environmentally sound.

“By reducing reliance on diesel and grid electricity, we are helping to pave the way for a greener, more resilient future for Maharashtra’s farming communities,” he said.

Solar submersible pumps have proven transformative in Maharashtra’s drought-prone regions, providing farmers with consistent, sustainable water access while easing pressure on the electricity grid, said the company.

Being an integrated solar module manufacturer, Saatvik Green Energy has been at the forefront of supplying high-quality Solar PV modules across Maharashtra, catering to major developers, government bodies, and commercial & industrial customers.

The company has also contributed to the success of the PM-KUSUM Yojana by providing solar PV modules to support sustainable agricultural practices.

Some of Saatvik’s key clients include industry leaders such as Megha Engineering, Mahagenco, Oswal Pumps, BHEL, Variate, Photovoltaic Solar, Avaada and more.

Recently, Saatvik also announced that it has won a ₹302 crore contract with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to supply 200 MW of its cutting-edge N-TOPCon 580Wp modules to various locations in the State.

Maharashtra targets to reach 17.4 GW of solar capacity by 2025. the State is promoting large-scale solar installations, rooftop solutions and solar-powered agricultural initiatives such as PM-KUSUM and the Surya Scheme.

