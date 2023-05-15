Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made an undisclosed strategic investment in Azad Engineering.

Hyderabad-based Azad is a provider of engineering and technology solutions for global OEMs in the clean energy, aerospace, defence, oil & gas, and SPS Industries.

“We are thrilled to have Sachin Tendulkar as an investor and it is a tremendous honour for us. As a company committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, Azad will focus on our vision and create more growth & innovation opportunities for India,’‘ Rakesh Chopdar, Founder & Managing Director, Azad Engineering said in a press release.

The strategic investment from Tendulkar would allow AZAD Engineering to further strengthens its commitment to contribute to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the government, Chopdar added.

Over the past decade, Azad has been growing with state-of-the-art facilities, process engineering mastery, supply chain efficiency and infrastructure to meet the demands of its OEM clients, the release said.

Global clients

The company works with marquee global clients like Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Baker Hughes, and domestic giants like HAL, Godrej, TATA, and Mahindra Aerospace among others.

The company has qualified for manufacturing over 1,500 unique parts and exports to over 20 countries.

With two new cutting-edge manufacturing plants set to take the world by storm, each ten times larger than its current facilities, Azad Engineering is poised for expansion and growth, the release added.

