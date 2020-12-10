Saft India to ramp up production capacity by 20 per cent

Saft India is extending its production capacity by 20 per cent at its factory in Bengaluru. Saft is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total.

“In 2021, Saft India will increase its production capacity by 20 per cent, enhance its work force at its design office and launch new industrial battery products for India region,” a company statement said.

“Adding to its existing product portfolio, Saft India is further gearing up to introduce new products for maintenance-free industrial applications and off-grid solar applications, showing its commitment to sustainability through innovative approaches and reliable renewable energy,” the statement added.

Saft India is a manufacturer of nickel technology battery systems for industrial power back-up, utilities, oil and gas, railways and metro operators in India.

Saft Urja brand

Franck Cecchi, Executive Vice-President for Saft’s Industrial Standby business, said, “India is strategically important and exciting for Saft. We have a strong presence here and we’ve built up a solid brand awareness over the past 14 years now. India benefits from a high potential fast-growing battery market, with average annual estimate growth of 9 per cent in the coming five years.”

Saft also said that it is launching the Saft Urja brand as the new name for its products manufactured and sold from its subsidiary in India.