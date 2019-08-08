SAIL Chairman Anil Chaudhary attacked, two arrested

Four people allegedly attacked Chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Anil Chaudhary on late on Thursday.

The Chairman was heading back to his residence (Siri Fort Complex) from his office (Lodi Road) in his official car.

The company said that he was brutally attacked at around 10.30 pm when his car was intentionally hit by another car that was occupied by four people. As he and his driver stepped out their car car, one person from the other car had caught the driver by his neck while the othersseverely attacked Chaudhary with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed.

The company said that it is deeply ‘shocked and anguished.’ It also said that Chaudhary was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to establish the reasons for the attack. They have arrested two persons, both residents of the capital. There is no information about the other culprits.

The police said that the patrolling personnel saw saw that a man was beaten up byabout three boys. They immediately rescued him and caught two of accused. During the enquiry, it was found that his car was hit by another car occupied by four persons. As his driver and he came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the others assaulted Chaudhary.

An FIR under sections 307 and 34 of IPC has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. “The investigation is being done from all possible angles,” police official said.