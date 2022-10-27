The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Thursday said it has made procurement worth ₹10,000 crore through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), since inception of the portal.

SAIL has been at the forefront in partnering with GeM and has played an active role to create different functionalities to enhance the reach of the GeM portal, a Ministry statement said

The CPSEs first procurement in FY19 was ₹2.7 crore.

Incidentally, SAIL was the largest CPSE procurer on GeM in FY22, with a value of ₹4,614 crore.

“In the current fiscal, procurement was over ₹5,250 crore till date and is committed to substantially increase the volumes on GeM,” the statement said.