SAIL introduces ‘shorter working period scheme’ for employees

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has introduced a ‘Shorter Working Period Scheme’ for its employees. The scheme is effective from November 1 and is applicable for all regular employees up to mid-management level.
A company statement said that this is to attain a better work-life balance.
“Under the scheme, employees up to E-7 grade can opt from various shorter working hours options like 3 days a week, every alternate day, four hours every working day or half of the working days in a month with a variable pay structure,” the statement said.
“The employees availing of this scheme will be able to retain facilities and benefits including HRA/accommodation, medical benefits and other perks, as per the scheme,” the statement added.
Commenting on the scheme, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, said, “It will give a larger canvas to several employees wanting to invest or devote time to other pursuits and responsibilities, while also being in employment.”
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...