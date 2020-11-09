Companies

SAIL introduces ‘shorter working period scheme’ for employees

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL   -  BUSINESS LINE

Company says move to facilitate better work-life balance

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has introduced a ‘Shorter Working Period Scheme’ for its employees. The scheme is effective from November 1 and is applicable for all regular employees up to mid-management level.

A company statement said that this is to attain a better work-life balance.

“Under the scheme, employees up to E-7 grade can opt from various shorter working hours options like 3 days a week, every alternate day, four hours every working day or half of the working days in a month with a variable pay structure,” the statement said.

“The employees availing of this scheme will be able to retain facilities and benefits including HRA/accommodation, medical benefits and other perks, as per the scheme,” the statement added.

Commenting on the scheme, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, said, “It will give a larger canvas to several employees wanting to invest or devote time to other pursuits and responsibilities, while also being in employment.”

