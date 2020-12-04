SAIL posts 7% growth in crude steel production in November

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported a 7 per cent growth in its crude steel production during November 2020. Production stood at 1.417 million tonnes in November 2020 compared to 1.328 mt in November 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, said, “The performance during November 2020 is reflective of the continuous efforts being put in by the SAIL Collective to bounce back to pre-Covid levels coupled with the improvement in market conditions.”

“With the focus on seizing the opportunity provided by the current buoyancy in the market, SAIL has taken a number of initiatives towards increasing its sales in both domestic as well as exports market. This has helped the company in bringing down the inventory levels as well as deleveraging its balance sheet to a large extent. The company is confident of further consolidating its position in the market in the times to come,” he added.