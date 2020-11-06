SAIL reports ₹436.5-cr Q2 net

Witnessing a turnaround, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has posted a profit of ₹436.52 crore in Q2 FY21, against a ₹285.92-crore loss in Q2 FY20.

Total income for the period under review stood at ₹17,097.57 crore (₹14,282.17 crore).

“The pandemic outbreak and measures to curtail it have caused significant disturbances and slowdown of economic activities. Consequently, the company's manufacturing operations had to be scaled down during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Following the resumption of operations during the latter part of the first quarter, the company has operated at normal capacity in the quarter ended September 30, 2020,” SAIL said in a statement to the BSE.

SAIL said that the cumulative performance has been largely made up by consistently better performance after the first two months of the current fiscal.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, SAIL registered a 31.3 per cent growth in sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2020-21. The company registered the best ever saleable steel production during the second quarter at 3.752 million tonnes in the period under review. This surpassed the previous best of 3.658 million tonnes achieved during the second quarter of fiscal 2017-18, the company said.

In a statement to the BSE, SAIL also said that sale to Government Agencies was up by around ₹ 550 crore during the period under review.