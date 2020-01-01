SAIL reports 47 per cent growth in December sales

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported December sales at 1.68 million tonnes. A company statement said that this was the highest ever sales by the company in a month.

“The company has achieved the highest ever sales in a month during December 2019. With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over the corresponding period last year,” SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

“During the nine months of financial year 2019-2020 (April 2019 to December 2019), SAIL has already supplied 9.25 lakh tonnes of rails to the Indian Railways where the entire supply of rails was 9.85 lakh tonnes during the previous financial year 2018-2019,” Chaudhary added.