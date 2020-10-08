SAIL reports over 31 per cent growth in Q2 sales

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has reported a 31.3 per cent growth in sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2020-2021 over the same period of fiscal 2019-2020.
“Post the Covid-19 related lockdown, the Company has been witnessing an impressive sales performance which started in June 2020. The Company’s strategic marketing efforts and customer-centric initiatives coupled with teamwork across the Company, has contributed to this improvement in sales and production,” a company statement said.
SAIL’s sales for the first half of fiscal 2020-2021 have bounced back to the levels achieved during the corresponding period of last year. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020-2021, the saleable steel production also registered a growth of 5.2 per cent over the same period the previous year.
“The pick-up in the economic activities across sectors is enhancing the domestic steel demand. It is heartening that the Company has returned to previous year’s sales level and is now focusing on ramping up production and sales further,” SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.
