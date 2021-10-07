Saint-Gobain bullish on sustainable construction

Scripting a survival
Saint-Gobain’s two R& D centres in India and China; 1,400+ digital and IT team in India have helped to create unique solutions for hot and humid climates for architects, builders and consumers who want an end to-end digitalised supply chain, said B Santhanam, CEO – Asia Pacific and India Region. “We are ahead of our competitors in this combination of differentiation, innovation and digital,” he said during the Saint-Gobain's Global Media Day 2021 on Thursday.
“We have an excellent market position in Asia, with a diverse and inclusive local leadership in every country. Our 10,000 engaged, innovative, digitally savvy employees are thirsting to grow and make an impact,” he said in the virtual conference in which the Group's strategic roadmap to 2025 was discussed by global CEO Benoit Bazin, along with top officials from various locations, including India and the US.
The €38.1-billion Saint-Gobain, which designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets, was ranked number 1 in India; No 3 in China, No 2 in Thailand and Indonesia and No 1 in Vietnam making the company No 2 in Asia in light construction. “Our customers are increasingly urban, upwardly mobile, and want larger homes with superior interiors. Lean construction that uses less resources, energy, labour is spreading fast. This is in sync with our vision of being a leader in light and sustainable construction,” he said.
The company’s MyHome solutions for windows, ceilings and showers have opened up a mega B2B2C opportunity. The glass, gypsum and construction chemicals teams collaborate seamlessly be it residential or commercial, said Santhanam.
On Wednesday, Saint-Gobain launched “Grow & Impact”, its new strategic plan designed to accelerate the Group’s profitable growth. The Group is very well positioned on the structural growth markets of light and sustainable construction
The Group has set new annual financial targets for 2021-2025 including accelerated profit and cash flow generation and attractive value creation for its shareholders. This includes organic sales growth of 3-5 per cent; operating margin of 9-11 per cent; free cash flow conversion ratio above 50 per cent and €2 billion share buyback program, the release said.
