Sajjan Jindal repays another Rs 342 crore to release pledged shares

JSW's Sajjan Jindal has repaid Rs 342 crore of his debt to release 1.26 crore pledged shares in JSW Steel and 6.98 crore pledged shares of JSW Energy.

Jindal has so far repaid Rs 2,700 crore of loans in three tranches.

In October, Sajjan Jindal, promoter of the JSW Group, repaid Rs 1,200 crore of loan raised against pledging JSW Steel and JSW Energy shares.

In September, Jindal had repaid loan raised against JSW Steel share pledge worth Rs 1,150 crore. Huge capital investment in capacity expansion amid slowing demand had triggered investors concern and spooked steel company stocks, including that of JSW Steel.