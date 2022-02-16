Salaries in India expected to Increase 9.9 percent in 2022: Aon Survey

Indian companies across industries project a five year high 9.9 percent salary increase in 2022, compared to 9.3 percent in 2021, according to Aon Plc’s latest salary increase survey. India is projecting the highest salary increases amongst BRIC nations and the developed world. The salary increase had dipped to 6.1 per cent in 2020 when the pandemic disrupted most organisations. While the projections for 2022 indicate that companies are inching back to pre-pandemic levels, salary increases are still no where near the high double digit growth seen between 2007 and 2011.

The study analysed data across 1,500 companies from more than 40 industries. The industries with the highest projected salary increases are E-commerce and Venture Capital, Hi-tech/IT and IT enables services (ITeS) and Life Sciences.

However, survey participants reported the highest attrition at 21 percent in over a decade in 2021.

Welcome break

Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO of Aon’s Human Capital Solutions in India, commented, “Salary increases should come as a welcome break for employees amidst a volatile period. For employers, it could emerge as a double-edged sword when you combine the rising cost of talent with record-high attrition numbers. This trend is fueled by economic recovery and the need for organizations to invest in new age capabilities to build a resilient workforce.”

Despite a tough few months with the second and third waves of infections during the COVID-19 pandemic, India continues to project the highest salary increases among the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) nations in 2022, with Brazil at 5.0 percent, Russia at 6.1 percent and China at 6.0 percent.

Roopank Chaudhary, partner in Aon’s Human Capital Solutions in India, said, “We believe that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong and that there is a positive business sentiment. Even sectors that struggled during the first wave of the pandemic, such as retail, logistics and quick-service restaurants, have bounced back by focusing on modern trade/digital channels, which is reflected in salary increases of 8 percent and above. However, we do see some potential headwinds due to anticipated high inflationary pressures and the still-prevalent COVID-19 threat.”