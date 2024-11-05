Salesforce has announced it will be building its first tower in India, in Bengaluru. Alongside, Salesforce India saw its total revenue rise over 36 per cent from the previous year to ₹9,116.3 crore in the year ended March 31, according to its regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, of Salesforce India, told businessline, “In the year, our total revenues in Salesforce India saw a rise of 36 per cent, which puts us above a billion dollars in revenue here. We also saw an addition of 3,000 people to our employee base, up from 10,000. While, in 2020 we had 2,500 employees, we now have over 13,000.”

The company opened its Hyderabad Centre of Excellence (CoE) in 2016 and expanded it in 2023. Today, Salesforce has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur.

The tower in Bengaluru will be one of ten tower investments Salesforce has made in key markets including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta, and Indianapolis.

“Globally, Salesforce operates in 86 cities and has 101 offices. While in 2023, we expanded the Hyderabad CoE, we’re doubling down on Bangalore now. The 12-story tower will be situated in Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevpura. We’re planning about 3,800 employee desks. For this tower, we’ve pulled in a lot of what we design and build in our other towers, so we’ll also have a Salesforce Innovation Centre, an executive briefing centre,” said Relina Bulchandani, Executive Vice-President of Real Estate & Workplace Services, Salesforce.

AI upskilling

The Bengaluru tower will also include training spaces to host in-person AI upskilling opportunities for employees and the community. Salesforce employees will start moving into the tower upon completion in mid-2026.

“There is a huge macroeconomic opportunity in India. We are seeing a lot of interest in digital transformations here and believe we are well-placed to help partner those digital transformations. Secondly, Salesforce India is important because of the deep talent pool,” Bhattacharya added.

She added that sector-wise, BFSI brought in the most revenue for the company. “We’ve witnessed good traction in retail, auto, manufacturing, and areas we were not present in earlier like healthcare and life science, where we had a good beginning. We have also done good work in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector this time. India is growing almost in every sector and it’s a great opportunity for us,” she explained.

In 2023, Salesforce’s market share in CRM reached 21.7 per cent and the company gained more revenue than any other CRM vendor, according to IDC.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit