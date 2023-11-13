The Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing Diwali day release. The movie’s opening day worldwide gross collections stood at ₹94 crore and domestic gross box office collections were estimated at ₹52.50 crore, according to a social media post by Yash Raj Films.

“Tiger 3, which opened on Sunday, has surpassed our expectations. It has garnered a net box office collections (India box office) of ₹44.50 crore. About ₹43 crore has come from Hindi language version and about ₹1.5 crore from Tamil and Telugu versions,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX, told businessline.

a new trend

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that no major Hindi film has been released on Diwali Day in more than a decade, as consumers are busy with festivities and Laxmi Puja. “But Tiger 3 has emerged as a game-changer and has decimated all box office records for Diwali Day,” he added in a post on X. Adarsh said the movie has also emerged as Salman Khan’s biggest opener, surpassing first day collections of his previous flicks, including Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Industry players said the movie has seen a further jump on Monday. “We are elated by the tremendous response to the release of Tiger 3 at Miraj Cinemas, with an exceptional 65,000 tickets sold on the first day. Some centres in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra are running at full capacity. We are seeing a surge of 40-45 per cent in today’s bookings,” said Miraj Cinemas in a statement. Industry players expect the movie’s lifetime collections to be in the range of ₹350-450 crore.

“While we recognise the potential impact of the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand World Cup match this Wednesday on box office numbers, our optimism for the sustained success of the film remains unwavering,” the Miraj Cinemas’ statement added.

In a report released on Friday, Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital, noted that the Hindi box office is slated to “move towards pre Covid levels in Q3 FY24”, supported by a few big-budget films. He added that occupancy levels are expected to see improvement in November and December, led by movies, including Tiger -3, Animal, and Dunki.