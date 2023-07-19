Blitz, which has a same-day delivery platform for omnichannel sellers, has raised $3 million in a seed round from India Quotient, Better Capital, First Cheque, and Titan Capital.

The round also saw participation from other prominent angels, including Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, Kunal Shah, Prabhkirandeep Singh, and Ishendra Agarwal, among others.

Recently, Grow Simplee rebranded itself with the new name Blitz, which resonated with its passion for speed and efficiency. The funds will be utilised to enhance the technology infrastructure and expand the network of dark stores.

According to the platform, this will solidify its position as the go-to solution for the fastest and most reliable delivery partner at an efficient cost for sellers and brands across India.

It claims to offer same-day delivery for all orders placed before 3 p.m. Sellers can predict and store inventory near their customers in Blitz’s dark stores, offer 4-hour delivery to buyers, and fulfill all orders on the same day.

“With simple-to-use products and high levels of operational excellence, we enable enterprises and medium-size brands with the ability to orchestrate faster deliveries at efficient costs, providing their management and logistics teams with visibility and higher controls,” said Mayank Varshney, co-founder and CEO of Blitz.

Blitz plans to implement enhanced new technologies like GenAI, AR, and others to simplify the growth journey of our eCommerce sellers in India.

“The e-commerce logistics industry has not evolved in the last 10 years to meet the needs of omnichannel brands, although consumers and businesses have both evolved. There is a need to merge prediction sciences and smart logistics networks to meet the 24-hour delivery expectation, with logistics as an extension of the CAC funnel. Blitz is a fabulous solution and a great team,” said Anand Lunia, Partner at IndiaQuotient.