Sameer Gehlaut resigns as Non-Executive Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance

Our Bureau | Mumbai, March 15 | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
The Indiabulls Finance Centre, developed by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., stands in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2013. India’s slowing economy has left its big cities with a glut of office space, pushing up vacancy rates, freezing development and prompting some builders to convert commercial projects into housing. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

His shares will be reclassified to the public category.

Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the office of Non-Executive Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance Company with effect from March 14.

In his resignation letter, which the company submitted to the stock exchanges, Gehlaut said he plans to hold on to his 9.71 per cent stake in the company.

His shares, which currently belong to the promoter and promoter group category, will now be reclassified to the public category.

In the stock exchange filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance also said the outgoing promoter will not have control over the day to day affairs of the company.

“…with a  view to have the Company’s business operations independent, the Company, its management and day to day affairs/operations/ activities are being controlled and managed professionally, by its management team and board of directors, and the outgoing promoters are not involved in the day-to-day activities of the Company and are not associated with the business of the Company, in any manner whatsoever, and do not exercise any control over the Company, directly or indirectly, or have any influence over the business and policy decisions of the Company,” it said.

The company had in December 2021 announced that Gehlaut will resign from the company at the end of the current fiscal after selling 11.9 per cent stake in the firm.

Published on March 15, 2022
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

