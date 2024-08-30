Sameera Warehouster, the Chennai-based warehousing solutions provider in India, has signed a Built-To-Suit (BTS) facility in Ennathur on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway. This warehouse will be tailored for a leading automobile component manufacturer.

In addition, Sameera Warehouster has acquired a 137-acre park in Chengalpet with a potential for 3 million sq ft of development. This expansion aligns with the company’s vision to create a robust infrastructure that empowers businesses to thrive.

Development at Chengalpet will commence soon, bringing new opportunities for growth and innovation, says a release.

Sandeep Chadha, Managing Director, Sameera Warehouster, said the Bangalore-Chennai Highway is more than just an industrial building. It is a strategic solution that will help clients optimise their operations and expand their business footprint.

For 137 acres in Chengalpet, the company will invest around ₹650 crores including land for development. This land is just 1 km from the GST Road and is very well suited for manufacturing and automobile companies. It services well to other parts of Tamil Nadu being closer to GST Road and very well connected, he said.

Also read: Godrej Storage Solutions plans second unit near Chennai