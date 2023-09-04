Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, announced it has inked a partnership with leading travel luggage company, Samsonite, for the upcoming Asian Games. The Hangzhou-bound Indian contingent for Asian Games will be provided with premium Samsonite suitcases.

IOA President, PT Usha, said: “The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022 to each member of the Indian team, is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions.”

Samsonite India CEO Jai Krishnan said it was an honour for the luggage giant to be part of the Indian athlete’s journey. “Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there’s none more heart-stirring than that the one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey,” he added.

“The deal serves as a testament to the growing stature of Indian sports. It underscores the value that leading brands perceive in associating themselves with the Indian contingent,” the statement added.

Other key prinicipal sponsors of IOA include Reliance Foundation, JSW Inspire and Adani Sportsline. Other associate sponsors and partners include Borosil, Skechers, Amul and Inox Group among others.