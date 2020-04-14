Samsung contributes ₹20 crore to Covid relief works

Companies

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

Samsung India has pledged ₹20 crore to the Central and State governments, of which ₹15 crore is earmarked to PM-CARES Fund, in support of the country’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Of the total, the company would be offering ₹5 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments.

In addition, Samsung employees across the country are also making personal contribution. The company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM CARES Fund in the coming weeks, Samsung India said in a statement.

In Noida, the company has also provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far Samsung has provided thousands of preventive masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. PPE kits are an essential preventive healthcare utility and each kit includes: surgeon gown, face mask, gloves, preventive eye wear, hood cap and shoe cover.

“We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems. Along with these, air purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided, it added.

