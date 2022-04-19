Samsung India eyes 65 per cent market share in premium TV segment

Samsung India is betting big on the premium TV segment with an aim to expand its market share in the QLED segment by the end of the year. The company is eyeing a market share of 65 per cent in the segment backed by the launch of its Neo QLED range which includes its ultra-premium 8K QLED TV line-up.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said, “ With rising disposable incomes and content consumption, consumers are preferring premium video quality and shifting to larger screen-sized TVs. We have seen strong growth for our larger screens TV of 55 inch and above sizes in 2021 over 2020.With the new range, we are aiming to grow our market share in QLED TV s to 65 per cent by the end of the year from the current 50 per cent.“

While the Neo QLED 8K TVs range starts from a price point of ₹3,24,990, the Neo QLED TVs price tag starts from ₹1,14,990 onwards. The South Korean consumer products major is also doubling down on distribution as part of its go-to-market strategy.

QLED TV business

“Last year, we saw our QLED TV business nearly double. This year we are expecting to clock 3x growth in sales. For QLED 8 K range, we are expect to clock even stronger growth of 5x over last year. This growth is not just coming from metros but also tier-1 and tier-2 towns as consumers are increasingly switching to premium products. So we are also expanding the number of stores where the QLED 8 K will be sold to about 1000 stores in terms of retail presence from about 500 stores earlier,” he added.

The company expects to grow its overall share from 31.7 per cent to 36 per cent by the end of the year. “ We are expecting to see a 25 per cent growth in the overall TV market to help us expand our market share in the segment,” Singh added.

The company’s Neo QLED 8K line-up comprises three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV will also be available in three series with screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to the massive 85-inch.