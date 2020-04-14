Samsung India pledges ₹20 crore to help fight Covid-19

Samsung India on Tuesday pledged a contribution of ₹20 crore to the Union and State governments in India in a bid to help authorities combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Samsung will be donating ₹15 crore to the PM Cares Fund and ₹5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the company said in an official statement.

Samsung employees across India have also been putting together their personal contribution towards funds to combat the pandemic. “The Company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks,” it said.

The Korean electronics giant also has extended support to local authorities in Noida, where it has provided hospitals with medical equipment.

“So far, Samsung has provided thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. PPE kits are an essential preventive healthcare utility, and each kit includes: Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eyewear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover,” it said.

Samsung is also providing Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems for hospitals and at other facilities along with Air Purifiers for medical facilities.

Samsung has sped up delivery of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines to government hospitals over the past few weeks.

The electronics giant is also providing food packets to local communities in Noida daily. It has also updated its native payment app Samsung Pay allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Users can now contribute the desired amount directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option.

Apart from Samsung, smartphone makers such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo have also pitched in to help authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

OnePlus has pledged ₹1crore each to the PM Cares relief fund. Oppo has also pledged ₹1crore to support authorities of Central and State government.

Xiaomi has pledged ₹15 crore to support relief measures across states and Centre. Vivo is offering personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers.