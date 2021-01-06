Samsung launches new Wifi-enabled VRF AC systems in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Samsung has launched large capacity Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in India.
The VRF system, DVM S Eco can be installed in 0.5 sq metres of space in premium apartments, villas, bungalows, houses as well as commercial and retail establishments, Samsung said.
It is measured at a compact size of W940 x H1630 x D460 mm. The AC system features a Digital Inverter Scroll Compressor and corrugate fin. It comes in capacities ranging from 4HP to 14HP.
The VRF system also comes with a twin BLDC compressor that reduces torque variation by 75 per cent. The AC features a silent mode for night-time that limits the fan rpm and compressor frequency to reduce noise with BLDC compressor’s help.
The DVM S Eco series is compatible with PM 1.0 filters.
The WiFi-enabled system also offers a range of smart features such as voice control and connected home experience. These can be accessed from the SmartThings app on a smartphone. Each indoor unit can be controlled separately.
Consumers can also monitor daily, weekly or monthly energy consumption based on the outdoor unit’s usage. DVM S Eco series enables customers to set up 16 indoor units at once.
“Users have an option to add on a Wi-Fi Kit (connect up to 16 indoor units) to remotely control their air conditioning system anytime, anywhere, subject to internet connectivity,” Samsung said.
