Samsung launches new Wifi-enabled VRF AC systems in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

Samsung has launched large capacity Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in India.

The VRF system, DVM S Eco can be installed in 0.5 sq metres of space in premium apartments, villas, bungalows, houses as well as commercial and retail establishments, Samsung said.

It is measured at a compact size of W940 x H1630 x D460 mm. The AC system features a Digital Inverter Scroll Compressor and corrugate fin. It comes in capacities ranging from 4HP to 14HP.

The VRF system also comes with a twin BLDC compressor that reduces torque variation by 75 per cent. The AC features a silent mode for night-time that limits the fan rpm and compressor frequency to reduce noise with BLDC compressor’s help.

The DVM S Eco series is compatible with PM 1.0 filters.

 

The WiFi-enabled system also offers a range of smart features such as voice control and connected home experience. These can be accessed from the SmartThings app on a smartphone. Each indoor unit can be controlled separately.

Consumers can also monitor daily, weekly or monthly energy consumption based on the outdoor unit’s usage. DVM S Eco series enables customers to set up 16 indoor units at once.

“Users have an option to add on a Wi-Fi Kit (connect up to 16 indoor units) to remotely control their air conditioning system anytime, anywhere, subject to internet connectivity,” Samsung said.

